Coming & Going: Rita Ora Nails Two Looks To Perfection At British Fashion Awards (PHOTOS)

Another year older, another year of fabulousness!

Rita Ora’s 22nd birthday celebration continued to push on, as the Roc Nation starlet took the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards looking her absolute best in a mint green dress.

The singer looked stunning in her first look from Vivienne Westwood’s collection, but before the night was over, she made a quick swap for something a little more comfortable: a white sweater and pant paired with Stella McCartney hologram accessories from her Spring 2013 collection and a baroque coat. Very, very chic.

As for the awards, Rita got to see her best gal pal Cara Delevingne take home the award for model of the year just a day after the two painted the town stylishly red for Rita’s birthday.

Check out the gallery above to see both of Rita’s killer looks; 22 looks good on her.