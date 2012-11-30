Kim Kardashian’s Milkshake Brings All The Boys To Kuwait (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian may be giving Kelis a run for her milkshake money!

Kim is on her tour of the Middle East in search for political clarity and a better understanding of… just about everything, but that doesn’t mean she can’t take a few stops to make it red carpet business as usual.

While in Kuwait, the reality TV star stopped off at two locations of Millions of Milkshakes at the Avenues Mall in Kuwait City. She posed for photo ops and of course, had a stellar dress to fit the occasion.

Kim donned a tight white dress with mesh inserts that she paired with a gold bar belt and matching shoes, a look risky for shaking up milkshakes.

Kim has left her beau Kanye in New York while she is on her three-day tour of the Middle East, and by the looks of Kanye’s latest outfit, he just doesn’t know what to do when his lady is gone.

Check out the photos of Kim on the Kuwait red carpet in the gallery above.