Kerry Washington Strips Down To Her Undies For Women’s Health Magazine (PHOTOS)

Kerry Washington is known as a great actress, but she’s also recognized for her impeccable beauty.

The 35-year-old Scandal star recently showed off her stunning looks and shared her secret to health success with Women’s Health Magazine!

Gracing the cover, dressed in nothing but a black blazer and a pair black panties to match, Kerry keeps it classy.

She dished on how she stays so slim and trim in the spread, as well as what she would do without her fame.

On what she would have been if she didn’t make it in Hollywood, she says:

“If I wasn’t an actress, I would probably be a teacher. Either an elementary school teacher or a yoga teacher. Both of which I did when I was living in New York pursuing a career in acting. I liked doing both of those things very much. I think it would surprise people to know that what I really wanted to do as a child was to be the woman in the Shamu show at Sea World. And the big joke in my family is that I started taking Marine Biology and I was like, forget the whale, I’ll just be on stage by myself.”

On her hunger quelling food of choice:

“I am not a vegan, but I like vegan protein shakes. I mix them with coconut water instead of regular water. That’s my secret to having them taste better. I love popcorn. I could live on popcorn. The writers of Scandal have made my character Olivia Pope have a similar relationship with popcorn. But I don’t mind because I get to eat popcorn at work.”

On the preparation involved in readying for her gig in ‘Django Unchained’:

"One of the things that I really love most about my job is the research part of it….So, I studied a lot. It's kind of hard to articulate the level of preparation that we all had to do for this film because so much of it was emotional and psychological preparation. It's hard to talk about because we all had to go into a part of American history that is so dark and complicated and fraught with the past sins of this country."



If Kerry keeps this up, she will be even more unstoppable than her character on Scandal!

