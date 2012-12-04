PRAYERS! 8 Killed & 30 Injured In Chicago This Weekend (VIDEO)

Chicago News and Weather | FOX 32 News

And, it don’t stop!

Sadly, the violence in Chicago doesn’t seem to be calming down and more young, innocent lives continue to be taken too soon. This past weekend alone, eight were killed and another 30 were injured.

Fox32 reports:

Eight people are dead and at least 30 others — including seven teens — have been wounded in violence throughout the city since Friday night.

Seven of the dead were shot, while another was stabbed to death.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of South Wells Street. That’s where William Lee Martin, 30, of Springfield, was shot dead after shooters emerged from a vacant lot and opened fire at some men gathered on a porch. A bullet went through a window of the building and hit Martin. Three other men were wounded in the shooting, police said.

About 7 p.m. Friday, a woman went to pick up some belongings in a building where she was formerly a tenant, in the 8200 block of South Dobson Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, police said. When she went to investigate a smell coming from another apartment, she found a man who had been shot to death, in a vacant apartment. Authorities identified the man as Timothy E. Kinds, 32, of the 1100 block of East 81st Place.