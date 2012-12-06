TREND ALERT: The Official Color Of 2013 Has Been Announced! Learn How To Rock It (PHOTOS)

Remember when tangerine was all the rage? Well, that was so last year; 2013 is all about the new color on the block: emerald green.

Pantone, the company in charge of trend watching and deciding what you consumers shall consume, has officially revealed Emerald green to be the “it” color of 2013.

Preceded by bold colors like Tangerine Tango in 2012 and Honeysuckle in 2011, the jewel-tone green color is part of a bigger blue-green trend that we saw a lot of this fashion week.

The color may sound familiar, as it is the birthstone of those born in the month of May. Emerald is explained by Pantone as a “lively, radiant, lush green,” and whether or not you’re a fan of the hue, in due time it will be the primary color in just about every collection.

What does this mean for you? It means you should look forward to loving this color unintentionally and look forward to an Essie hue in Emerald.

Check out some items above from designers like Lanvin and Alexander Wang, who were already ahead of the curve when it came to incorporating the hue into their designs.