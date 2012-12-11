WOW! Royal Prank Radio Station Gives Nurse’s Family 500 Stacks (DETAILS)

The Australian radio station involved in the “royal” prank call that reportedly lead to UK nurse Jacintha Saldanha’s suicide is donating at least 500,000 Australian dollars, the equivalent to $524,000, to a fund for the nurse’s family.

The station, 2DayFM, came under heavy criticism over the call by radio hosts Michael Christian and Mel Greig. The morning show has been canceled since Saldanha’s death, and advertising, although resuming Thursday, was pulled from the station. All profits until the end of the year will go directly to the Saldanha family fund.

According to CNN:

“We are very sorry for what has happened,” said Rhys Holleran, chief executive of Southern Cross Austereo. “We hope that by contributing to a memorial fund we can help to provide the Saldanha family with the support they need at this very difficult time.”

The radio hosts have since apologized for the prank call and an investigation is under way to determine who approved the call.

An autopsy will be carried out Tuesday in Westminster, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

