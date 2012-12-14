J.R. Smith Caught Kissing A Reality Star In The Club! (PHOTO)

J.R. Smith has done it again!

The 27-year-old Knicks player had a good game last night after he and his team beat the LA Lakers, but he had an even better night during the celebration.

J.R. made his way over to Kiss N’ Fly in NYC, where Love & Hip-Hop star K. Michelle was hosting, and the two violated the “No cuffing in the club” rule!

A photo was taken of K. Michelle’s stylist Kendrell and her publicist Eb The Celeb, but in the background you can see K. and J.R. kissing up on each other.

The two weren’t shy about what happened next, since J.R. tweeted:

K. could be J.R.’s next victim, since he once tweeted a photo of Tahiry‘s booty after the two got it in! J.R. went from a Love & Hip-Hop: New York star, to Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star.

We know that these two definitely had a good night! We’ll just have to see if J.R. makes K. Michelle his official girl.