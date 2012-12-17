Hawaii Senator Daniel Inouye Has Passed Away (PHOTOS)

Hawaii Senator Daniel Inouye has died, according to Hawaii News Now. He was 88 years old.

Inouye, who was the highest ranking Asian-American politician in American history, had been hospitalized at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. since December 6, after fainting in his office at the U.S. Capitol. Doctors transferred him to Walter Reed Army Medical Center three days later to monitor his oxygen intake.

According to Hawaii News Now:

Inouye passes away as the second longest-serving senator in United States history and had already told reporters that he was planning on running for an unprecedented tenth senate term in 2016, when he would have been 92.

Margaret Awamura Inouye, Senator Inouye’s wife of nearly 57 years, died in March of 2006 after a long battle with colon cancer. In 1964, the couple had a son, Kenny, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University, where his father earned his law degree. Kenny is married to Jessica Carroll, of Rochester, New York, and the couple has a daughter named Mary Margaret “Maggie” Inouye.

