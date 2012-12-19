ROC BOYS IN THE BUILDING! Is Joey Bada$$ Signing With Jay-Z? (DETAILS)

Teenage Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ may be throwing his ROC sign in the air soon.

Unfortunately, A$AP Rocky’s entire debut album, LongLiveA$AP, leaked on the internet yesterday. A few tracks GlobalGrind shared yesterday included “1Train” and “Wild For The Night.”

On “1Train,” Joey raps about meeting with Jay-Z and possibly signing with his Roc Nation label.

“Just got back to the block from a 6 o’clock with Jigga/And I’m thinking ’bout signing to the Roc/But my n*ggas on the block still is signed to the rocks.”

Nothing has been confirmed by either camp, but if Joey decides to make Roc Nation his home, he will be joining J.Cole, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Casey Veggies, and Jay Electronica, including Wale, Meek Mill, and Melanie Fiona, who all have Roc Nation management deals.

It wouldn’t be a bad look to add another Brooklyn boy to the Roc Nation roster.

