Snooki Snaps Back: Says Her Wild Ways Won’t Stop Her From Being Supermom (DETAILS)

Snooki is a great mother!

A lot of people worry about Snook’s parenting skills based off her wild ways, which were such a big part of her time on the hit show Jersey Shore, but she seems to have it all figured out.

“[My wild days] aren’t really a big deal,” the Jersey Shore star and new mom to son Lorenzo told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “Everyone thinks, ‘Oh my God, what are you going to tell Lorenzo?’ “ Explains the 25-year-old, “I was 21 years old and I did what everybody else did, but it was just on camera. [I’ll tell him], ‘Learn from my mistakes and once you go through them, you’re going to know how to deal with them.’ “

Brilliant. How many of us can say we didn’t have some questionable wild times in our past?

