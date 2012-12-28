40 Songs + 30 Minutes = The Best Mix Of 2012 By GlobalGrind’s DJ Nana Kobra (LISTEN)

Face it, 2012 was kind of an epic year for music. Kanye and Jay stayed on top of the throne, but left plenty of room for newcomers like Trinidad Jame$ and Chicago native Chief Keef to dominate the airwaves with a fresh twist on hip-hop. Just about every site, including us, has done the deed of listing all their favorite songs, rappers, and albums of this year, ranking the aforementioned, but very few of them have what we have: A secret deadly weapon known as DJ Nana Kobra.
LIST: The 12 Best Singles Of 2012
GlobalGrind’s Digital Product Director by day, and sultry DJ by night, Nana Kobra is a Canadian born hip-hop DJ known for her trap mashups that are inspired by dirty south beats and influenced by the recent emergence of EDM. Her love for trap knows no boundaries and extends long beyond the mainstream with sets that intertwine sounds from the likes of RL Grime, String Theory, and Flosstradamus.
LIST: The 12 Best Albums Of 2012
Lucky for us, GlobalGrind had the opportunity to team up with Nana Kobra to bring you the top 40 songs in hip-hop with a trappy twist. Revisit your 2012 memories while gearing up for a night out, then hit ’em with this Kobra mashup, and leave ’em slumped over.
Check out some of the songs featured in the mix below and be sure to follow our resident DJ on Twitter
Clique – Kanye West ft. Big Sean & Jay Z
We Are Young – Fun.
I’m Different – 2 Chainz
All Gold Everything – Trinidad James
No Lie – Drake ft. 2 Chainz
I Don’t Like – Chief Keef ft. Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, Jadakiss
Love Sosa – Chief Keef
Bandz Make Her Dance – Juicy J ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
They Do Drugs – King L ft. Juicy J & Pusha T
Pop That – French Montana ft. Rick Ross, Drake, Lil Wayne
Hold Me Back – Rick Ross
Us – Lil Reese ft. Drake & Rick Ross
Itchin – DJ Infamous ft. Future
Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye ft. Kimbra
Put It Down – Brandy ft. 2 Chainz & Tyga
50 Risks – String Theory
Same Damn Time – Future
Holy Ghost – Rick Ross
Enough Said – Drake ft. Aaliyah
B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe – Kendrick Lamar
Work Hard Play Hard – Wiz Khalifa
Diamond – Rihanna
Luv Dem Strippers – 2 Chainz
Wild Boy – MGK ft. 2 Chainz, French Montana, Meek Mill, Mystikal, Yo Gotti
No Worries – Lil Wayne
Colombia – Lil Scooter
Riot – 2 Chainz
F#ckin’ Problems – A$AP Rocky ft. 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Drake
Beez In The Trap – Nicki Minaj
Birthday Song – 2 Chainz ft. Kanye West
Do My Dance – Tyga ft. 2 Chainz
Guap – Big Sean
Young & Gettin It – Meek Mill ft. Kirko Bangz
Birthday Cake – Rihanna
Drank In Your Cup – Kirko Bangz
Swimming Pools – Kendrick Lamar
Turn On The Lights – Future
Thinking About You – Frank Ocean
Cashin Out – Ca$h Out
Pour It Up – Rihanna
Mercy – Kanye West