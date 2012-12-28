40 Songs + 30 Minutes = The Best Mix Of 2012 By GlobalGrind’s DJ Nana Kobra (LISTEN)

Face it, 2012 was kind of an epic year for music. Kanye and Jay stayed on top of the throne, but left plenty of room for newcomers like Trinidad Jame$ and Chicago native Chief Keef to dominate the airwaves with a fresh twist on hip-hop. Just about every site, including us, has done the deed of listing all their favorite songs, rappers, and albums of this year, ranking the aforementioned, but very few of them have what we have: A secret deadly weapon known as DJ Nana Kobra.

GlobalGrind’s Digital Product Director by day, and sultry DJ by night, Nana Kobra is a Canadian born hip-hop DJ known for her trap mashups that are inspired by dirty south beats and influenced by the recent emergence of EDM. Her love for trap knows no boundaries and extends long beyond the mainstream with sets that intertwine sounds from the likes of RL Grime, String Theory, and Flosstradamus.

Lucky for us, GlobalGrind had the opportunity to team up with Nana Kobra to bring you the top 40 songs in hip-hop with a trappy twist. Revisit your 2012 memories while gearing up for a night out, then hit ’em with this Kobra mashup, and leave ’em slumped over.

Check out some of the songs featured in the mix below and be sure to follow our resident DJ on Twitter

@NanaKobra

Clique – Kanye West ft. Big Sean & Jay Z

We Are Young – Fun.

I’m Different – 2 Chainz

All Gold Everything – Trinidad James

No Lie – Drake ft. 2 Chainz

I Don’t Like – Chief Keef ft. Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, Jadakiss

Love Sosa – Chief Keef

Bandz Make Her Dance – Juicy J ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

They Do Drugs – King L ft. Juicy J & Pusha T

Pop That – French Montana ft. Rick Ross, Drake, Lil Wayne

Hold Me Back – Rick Ross

Us – Lil Reese ft. Drake & Rick Ross

Itchin – DJ Infamous ft. Future

Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye ft. Kimbra

Put It Down – Brandy ft. 2 Chainz & Tyga

50 Risks – String Theory

Same Damn Time – Future

Holy Ghost – Rick Ross

Enough Said – Drake ft. Aaliyah

B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe – Kendrick Lamar

Work Hard Play Hard – Wiz Khalifa

Diamond – Rihanna

Luv Dem Strippers – 2 Chainz

Wild Boy – MGK ft. 2 Chainz, French Montana, Meek Mill, Mystikal, Yo Gotti

No Worries – Lil Wayne

Colombia – Lil Scooter

Riot – 2 Chainz

F#ckin’ Problems – A$AP Rocky ft. 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Drake

Beez In The Trap – Nicki Minaj

Birthday Song – 2 Chainz ft. Kanye West

Do My Dance – Tyga ft. 2 Chainz

Guap – Big Sean

Young & Gettin It – Meek Mill ft. Kirko Bangz

Birthday Cake – Rihanna

Drank In Your Cup – Kirko Bangz

Swimming Pools – Kendrick Lamar

Turn On The Lights – Future

Thinking About You – Frank Ocean

Cashin Out – Ca$h Out

Pour It Up – Rihanna

Mercy – Kanye West

