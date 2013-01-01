We Pray! 60 Crushed To Death In NYE Ivory Coast Stampede Including 26 Children (PHOTOS)

Heartbreaking news is coming out of the Ivory Coast this morning as it was reported that 60 people were crushed to death following a stampede that took place at a fireworks display. The 60 dead included 26 children, 28 women and six men.

The stampede took place near Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium where crowds had gathered to watch fireworks and according to reports by Reuters, one of the injured said the stampede began when security forces arrived to break up the crowd, triggering a mass rush and panic causing many to fall over and be trampled to death.

As reported by Reuters:

“The provisional death toll is 60 and there are 49 injured,” Interior Minister Hamed Bakayoko said in a statement broadcast on national television. President Alassane Ouattara, visiting injured people at the hospital, called the incident a national tragedy and said an investigation was underway to determine what happened. A Reuters correspondent said blood stains and abandoned shoes littered the scene outside the stadium on Tuesday morning.

The Ivory Coast, known officially the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, is located on the coast of West Africa struggling to overcome from hardships brought upon them by civil war in 2011. This is the most deadly stampede the country has ever seen.

Please keep the people of the Ivory Coast in your prayers.

SOURCE: Reuters | Photo Credit: News168

