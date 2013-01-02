CLOSE
Sky Ferreira “Lost In My Bedroom” (NEW VIDEO)

Talk about starting the New Year off right. 

Singer Sky Ferreira releases another dope video off her Ghost EP. The visual for “Lost In My Bedroom” kicks off with a nice warning for those who suffer from epilepsy, due to the video’s flashing lights and strobing pictures. 

Obviously the Pitchfork.tv-produced video features Sky Ferreira in her bedroom, but it also features the “Everything Is Embarrassing” singer making out with a hot guy, skinny dipping, and lost in some sort of high haze. 

“Lost In My Bedroom” is off Sky’s Ghost EP, which dropped back in October. The 20-year-old singer is set to start working on a new project for 2013.

Watch Sky Ferreira’s new video up top!

