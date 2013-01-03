CLOSE
OH!? Trinidad Jame$ Wants To Work With Adele (DETAILS)

Doubt if this will ever happen, but hey, anything is possible. 

DETAILS: Trinidad Jame$ Responds To Bogus Martin Lawsuit Rumors 

Polarizing rapper Trinidad Jame$ has a few things on his musical wish list this year.

Besides readying his forthcoming debut album, the “All Gold Everything” surprisingly wants to work with Grammy Award-winning singer Adele. 

In a recent interview with VIBE, Trinidad expressed his ambitions to work with Adele, stating: 

“I really wanna work with Adele. She has been dope forever and I feel like if I had a chance to do some music with her, it’ll be good but that’s just my opinion. Even it wasn’t good, I would still listen to it by myself just so I could hear her voice and be like, ‘I’m on a song with Adele.” 

NEW MUSIC: Trinidad Jame$ “That Turn Up” 

Don’t know if we’ll hear Trinidad rapping “n*gga, n*gga, n*gga” behind Adele’s angelic voice anytime soon, but it’s always good to dream.  

SOURCE: VIBE

Adele , Trinidad Jame$

