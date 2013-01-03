DAMN! Ryan Leslie Ordered To Pay Additional $180,000 In Stolen Laptop Lawsuit (DETAILS)

This could possibly be the absolute worst way to start the New Year.

DETAILS: Ryan Leslie Ordered To Pay $1 Million For Stolen Laptop Reward

Luck isn’t on Ryan Leslie’s side right now. The “Diamond Girl” singer may have to pay an additional $180,000 for the $1 million promise he made to pay anyone who returned his stolen laptop.

In November 2012, Ryan Leslie was ruled against and ordered to pay $1 million to the German man who found his laptop. Ryan maintained that all of the contents of his laptop, including the memory and music on his computer weren’t returned, which is why he never paid the reward.

According to ABC News, a judge has ordered Ryan Leslie to pay an additional six-figures to the German man who found his laptop.

“He made a second reward video and offered $1 million for just the intellectual property on the external hard drive and computer, the session files. They’re different from just an MP3, MP3s are nothing for a producer or a studio engineer, they can’t do anything with them. They need the session files. These were his compositions.”

NEW VIDEO: Ryan Leslie “Dress You To Undress You”



The German man who found Ryan’s laptop alleged he stumbled upon the lost item while walking his dog near a forest.

Ryan Leslie and his lawyers were planning on fighting the initial ruling of $1 million, and plan to do the same about the additional amount ruled against him.

Do you think Ryan Leslie should pay more money for going back on his promise?

Let us know in the comment section below!

SOURCE: ABCNEWS

Also On Global Grind: