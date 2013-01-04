Picking Up The Pieces! House Of Representatives Finally Votes On Superstorm Sandy Relief Bill (DETAILS)

Today the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a partial Superstorm Sandy bill, discussing the approval of $9 billion in relief aid that was scrapped on the House floor just days before.
House of Representatives passed the $9.7 billion in Sandy relief funds to flood insurance program; 128 House Democrats and 113 GOP members voted today. More than 67 Republicans gave a “nay.” vote.
The remaining $51 billion is expected to be discussed on Jan. 15.
Looks like we’re making some progress!
SOURCE: ABC
