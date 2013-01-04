CLOSE
HomeNews

Picking Up The Pieces! House Of Representatives Finally Votes On Superstorm Sandy Relief Bill (DETAILS)

Leave a comment

Today the U.S. House of Representatives voted on a partial Superstorm Sandy bill, discussing the approval of $9 billion in relief aid that was scrapped on the House floor just days before.

DETAILS: C’Mon Now!! House GOP Scrap Hurricane Sandy Relief Bill After Fiscal Deal Reached  

House of Representatives passed the $9.7 billion in Sandy relief funds to flood insurance program; 128 House Democrats and 113 GOP members voted today. More than 67 Republicans gave a “nay.” vote. 

BLOG: Speaker Boehner, Take The Knife Out Of The Back Of America’s Humanity! by Michael Skolnik

The remaining $51 billion is expected to be discussed on Jan. 15. 

Looks like we’re making some progress!

SOURCE: ABC

Hurricane Sandy , president barack obama

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close