RED CARPET RECAP: Rebel Wilson Shows Off Weight Loss At “Struck By Lightning” Premiere (PHOTOS)

Young Hollywood has a fresh crop of all new faces that are dominating red carpets, and of them, the three star players are Sarah Hyland, Rebel Wilson, and the very talented Chris Colfer.

The trio paired up to hit the red carpet at the premiere of Chris Colfer’s coming of age Sundance Film Struck By Lightning, the 22-year-old actor’s new film, which he wrote and stars in.

The film centers around Chris’ character after he is struck and killed by lightning. From the afterlife, the dead Colfer recounts the way he blackmailed his fellow classmates into contributing to his literary magazine.

Sarah Hyland looked gorgeous for the red carpet in a strapless off white dress, while breakout star Rebel Wilson donned all black, showing off the weight loss she has been working hard to attain since her role as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect.

