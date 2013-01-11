Wild Card Weekend – Great Things To Do In Tasmania This Weekend

Welcome to the weekend!

Visit The MONA

The MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) is often touted as Australia’s largest private art gallery but some may say that the MONA is really an expression of one man’s eccentric genius. Owner David Walsh, a professional gambler, has poured $75 million into this project – a giant concrete and metal edifice on the banks of the Derwent in suburban Berriedale (15 minutes’ drive from central Hobart).

The museum contains 400 works of art, plus a bizarre collection of classical antiquities and pop art installations. MONA is deliberately provocative – Walsh calls it a “subversive adult Disneyland”. The site also contains a winery, two restaurants, a microbrewery and collection of up-market pavilions. Oh, and a tennis court.

Visit The Freycinet National Park

Easily accessible from Hobart, Freycinet National Park is quickly becoming Tasmania’s top tourist attraction (notwithstanding the magnetic pull of MONA). Graded walking tracks, well-organized hiking and kayaking expeditions and plenty of lodge-style accommodation make Freycinet an obvious choice for anyone looking for soft-adventure – and a chance to photograph Wineglass Bay.

At its core, Freycinet remains a pretty low-key place with few pretentions. This is where locals come to camp, fish and walk around in shorts. The opening of Saffire, an exclusive luxury lodge, has brought a touch of glamour to Freycinet, but hiking, deep-sea fishing and snorkelling are the main attractions.

Financial Tip Of The Day

Call Your Credit Card Company And Ask For A Rate Reduction.

Take any of your credit cards that are carrying a balance, flip them over, and call the number on the back. Tell them that you want an interest rate reduction or you’ll take your business elsewhere. If the first person you talk to won’t do it, ask to talk to a supervisor. If you have a $5,000 balance, even a 3% rate reduction saves you $150 a year.

