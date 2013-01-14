Love & Hip-Hop! Rich Dollaz Is Swimming In Baby Mama Drama As He Avoids Paternity Test (DETAILS)

Rich Dollaz has some ‘splaining to do…

According to his baby mother Chaundrea Nicole, Rich is a lying, deadbeat dad, who is avoiding a DNA test that will definitely prove he is the father of her preteen daughter!

Rich, who is slowly becoming less of a fixture on this season of Love & Hip-Hop, is now dating the feisty model Erica Mena, and has been telling the media the exact opposite of what Chaundrea claims is the truth.

Rich says he is willing to take the test, but Chaundrea reveals to The YBF:

“He had been avoiding court dates since August (see the attached document). I had to pay for my own court date because I had been waiting for years and it seemed like waiting on the “system” I would be continuing to wait. They rescheduled again and again he didn’t show and that’s when the warrant was put out on him. I’m not sure why he would tell you that I am “fabricating” anything when he clearly is a HUGE liar in every aspect!”

If it’s true, that’s crazy!

She continued:

“I just wanted to let you know once again that he has LIED! It’s not “straightened out” he should either have had to take the DNA test while in jail (which I don’t think he did) or they gave him a court date, either way I’m not going to play with him at this point about my daughter because this effects her.”

Rich might need to work on keeping Chaundrea and his maybe-daughter out of his mouth, because she also claims that she knows of several illegal activities he was involved in, including going to Memphis illegally.

Sheesh… you just couldn’t make this drama up. Can Vh1 get a camera on Chaundrea too?

SOURCE: The YBF || Photo Credit: Twitter

