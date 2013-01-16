Ab-Soul & Kendrick Lamar “ILLuminate” (NEW VIDEO)

Black Hippy Crew’s Ab-Soul sends a message loud and clear in his new video.

NEW VIDEO: Ab-Soul & Jhene Aiko “Soulo Ho3”

Finally putting visuals to his introspective, yet inspirational track “ILLuminate,” Ab encourages his fans to not be controlled by the powers that be and live out their dreams.

The Fredo Tovar and Scott Fleishman-directed video doesn’t actually feature Ab and Kendrick, both Black Hippy Crew rappers appear as projections on the screen.

EXCLUSIVE: Ab-Soul Talks Conspiracy Theories, Nicki Minaj, And The Government

“ILLuminate” is off Ab-Soul’s 2012 project Control System. Fans can cop Ab’s Control System and Kendrick’s debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city on iTunes now.

Watch Ab’s new video up top!

Also On Global Grind: