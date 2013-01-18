RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: One Direction Pisses Off The Ghanaian Government, AND MORE!

Just because you mean well, doesn’t mean others will see it that way! One Direction recently tweeted about their visit to Ghana for the U.K. charity Comic Relief, where comments were viewed as “skewed” and “unbalanced” by residents of the sub-Saharan African country. [Popcrush]

While many individuals are infected with the flu virus, DJ Khaled is Suffering From Success! The Cash Money DJ recently linked up with MTV’s Sway Calloway, and revealed how a trip to the doctor’s office prompted the title for his forthcoming project. Suffering From Success is due out later this year. [Rap-Up]

2013, and Gillie Da Kid is back with “Tryna Get Me One!” The new single features Pusha T in this absolutely ambition-driven track. Yeah, expect to hear more from Gillie after this! [RapRadar]

Do you want to hear A$AP Rocky‘s first ever raps? During a past interview with eMusic, the Harlem rapper recited verses he wrote at the age of 9, 13, and 14. Long.Live.A$AP is officially out in stores now. [Complex]

Looks like February will be the month of Bey! Beyonce is not only doing the Super Bowl Half Time show, an HBO documentary, but she’s also performing at the 2013 BRIT Awards. Other acts set to hit the stage will include, One Direction, Mumford and Sons and Muse. [Idolator]

