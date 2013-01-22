Ke$ha Gets Patriotic For 2013 RIAA Presidential Inaugural Charity Benefit (PHOTOS)

Ke$ha was very patriotic for yesterday’s 2013 RIAA Presidential Inaugural Charity Benefit held at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

The “Die Young” singer was decked out in a red suit embellished with blue sequined stars and outlined in white – a veritable American flag!

Apparently the white around the stars was not enough, because Ke$ha also donned some heavy white facial makeup and a white, jeweled tiara-like headband.

While on the red carpet, Ke$sha Instagrammed a photo of the back of her jacket, which said U.S.A. with the caption: “wearing it proud ❤ U$A.”

Earlier that day, Kesha took to Twitter to express her pride for her President:



