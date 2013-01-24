Friends Forever! Celebrity Exes That Stayed Friends (PHOTOS)

Not all celebrity relationships end on a good note.

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran for example… who would’ve guessed that Kae would be able to sit in the same room with Breezy after he dumped her, especially after he released a video expressing his love for both her and Rihanna?!

In fact, most of the pairs we can name off the top of our heads ended with scandal, cheating, nasty divorce battles, and continuous shade being thrown every way possible!

DETAILS: Meant To Be! Kanye’s Ex Says Kim’s Baby Will Be His Legacy

There’s Kanye West and Amber Rose, Kim K. and Kris Humphries, and Rich Dollaz‘s baby mom is currently having him arrested right in the middle of celebrity interviews!

Fortunately this phenomenon is not true for all of Hollywood.

There are also a lot of former couples like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson, and Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri, who are no longer lovers, but have held onto their strong bond through respect and friendship.

PHOTOS: Chris Brown Wears Karrueche’s Hat While Rihanna Is Away

We’d like to see more celebrities follow the trend of mending things with their exes. For 2013, the motto is keep calm and remain friends!

Check out some of our favorite Hollywood couples who could have easily let things get or stay chaotic, but instead made an effort to stay friends.