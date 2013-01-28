TREND ALERT: True Fashionable Blues Dominate The SAG Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

We’ll admit, the SAG Awards red carpet was a bit of a snoozer compared to all the other exciting red carpets that are rolling in within the next few weeks, but there was a trend on the red carpet last night that we were digging: the presence of blue.

Some of our best-dressed ladies of the night all had one thing in common: they opted for a hue of blue for the SAG Awards. It is normally pretty risky to don a cool color like blue, as it can clash with the warm tone of the red carpet, but in a sea of blacks and whites, these true blues definitely had their time to shine.

Jennifer Lawrence, who was battling pneumonia on the red carpet, kept it simple in a blue Christian Dior strapless gown, one that very closely resembled Les Mis star Amanda Seyfried’s selection for the night.

Higher up on the color spectrum were E! hostess Giuliana Rancic and Jordin Sparks, who opted for more of a cobalt blue hue. Giuliana looked ravishing, but a bit safe, and while Jordin has a stunning figure, her selection just didn’t flatter her frame.

Our vote for the best dressed in blue is Amanda Seyfried. Check out the gallery above and cast your vote below.