PIPER’S FAB FIVE: Happy Birthday Sasha Obama, No Controller XBOX (VIDEO), and MORE…

Good Morning GlobalGrind

We have decided to start a new daily feature, Piper’s Fab Five since there is a lot of really cool stuff on the internet and sometimes it can take hours to find it all.  As we search through some of our favorite fashion and style sites, we have chosen five of the coolest things online today. Pulled from some of our favorite sites, ads, commercials and candid pictures, this post will give you a daily report of what is hot and also sometimes, what is not.

Please feel free to tweet me your ‘Piper’s Fab Five’ @piperfinc.

Happy Birthday to our little American Princess!- Sasha Obama

New XBOX 360: No Controller 

Noting the success of the Nintendo Wii, XBox has created a controller free console! Check it out!

Nigel Sylvester X Gatorade: Go All Day 

Huge fan of Nigel, great to see him in action! 

