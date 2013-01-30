LOSE MY BREATH! Beyonce Breaks A Sweat During Super Bowl Rehearsals (PHOTOS)

Beyonce’s losing her breath in Super Bowl rehearsal!

PHOTOS: Beyonce Responds To Lip-Syncing Scandal

After receiving backlash for her lip-synching debacle, Beyonce has continued to rehearse for her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Although a possible Destiny’s Child reunion is still up in the air, Beyonce is moving ahead to perform solo for an estimated 173 million Super Bowl fans who will tune in to watch the most revered event in sports.

Beyonce is also rumored to “show” the world that she doesn’t have an issue singing live during her Super Bowl performance.

DETAILS: Beyonce Speaks On Her Miscarriage

Bey is also working on her fifth studio album, which is rumored to feature guest appearances by Lady Gaga, The-Dream, and Azealia Banks.

Fans can catch Beyonce at the Super Bowl in living color on Sunday, February 3.

Check out a hardworking Beyonce in the gallery above!