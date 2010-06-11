World Cup Hits South Africa Why It’s A Big Deal!

I know the hip-hop community is mostly affiliated with others sports such as basketball, football, and even some cases baseball. But here are some reasons why everyone especially black hip-hop lovers both young and old should care about the World Cup in South Africa

FIRST WORLD CUP EVER HELD ON AFRICAN CONTINENT

Yes it might come as a surprise to many who do not follow soccer but yes this is true! The 2010 World Cup in South Africa is the first to be held on the African continent ever. Africa was chosen as the host for the 2010 World Cup as part of a policy to rotate the event among soccer confederations (which was later abandoned in October 2007). Five African nations placed bids to host the 2010 World Cup which were Egypt, Libya, Morocco, & South Africa. Many expressed concern over the planning, organization, and pace of South Africa’s preparations but they were still allowed to keep their bid and would only lose it if a natural disaster occured i.e. Volcanic Eruption, Hurricane, Tornado, things of that nature.

WORLD CUP BRINGS DIFFERENT NATIONALITIES TOGETHER

In the spirit of brotherhood & good fun. The game of soccer(called football everywhere else in the world) brings together all different nationalities. In 2006 the World Cup was held in Germany when Italy became the champions. Italian fans all over the world rejoiced, cheered, some even cried as Italy took the title as world’s best in the sport. As a soldier stationed in Germany at the time I went to see Brazil play in the World Cup and it was an experience. People that weren’t even big soccer fans were there whether they were there to sell as vendor as many people were. Or like myself there were plenty of single women & men there if you wanted to mingle. Regardless it was all good fun. I had so much fun chanting ‘U.S.A! U.S.A!’ and talking with hardcore soccer fans I would go to another World Cup if given the opportunity. The soccer world was such a mosaic of people. It felt so wonderful to see everyone of different cultures & races having so much fun. The World Cup is also the closest thing the world had to a collective viewing experience. Even though only 32 teams make it into the finals close to 800 games are played by teams around the world in an attempt to qualify.

WORLD CUP IS WOVEN IN SOME COUNTRIES NATIONAL HISTORY

Countries like Brazil, England, & now Italy count their World Cup victories as a part of their history. Brazil is the most successful in the World Cup tournament winning four times in the tournament their last victory being in 1994. England’s last World Cup victory was in 1966 and Italy are the defending champions winning in 2006 over France. All these countries treat their world cup players as national heroes and are very proud of their victories in the tournaments.

Soccer is a big deal! For many around the world it is a sport they either love to play or a sport they enjoy being a spectator of. For others it is something to help bring people of different cultures together and for the players it is their life. They enjoy playing on the biggest stage in the world literally. Millions upon millions of fans in their native country and around the world cheering them on. Soccer(Football) is a big business….man!

