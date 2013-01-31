RUMOR HAS IT! Rihanna & Iggy Azalea Working On New Collaboration (DETAILS)

These two sex kittens may be on to something.

Rumor has it that bad gal RiRi is linking up with Australian rapper/model Iggy Azalea on a new collaboration.

Even though Rihanna just released her seventh studio album in seven years, Unapologetic, this past November, the “Diamonds” singer is back in the studio working on new material.

Rihanna has reportedly recorded dozens of songs, one of which features the Aussie bars of Iggy Azalea.

According to one of Rihanna’s engineers, Marcos Tovar, RiRi is working on a new collaboration with the “My World” rapper, stating:

“Rihanna loves music and has been getting more and more involved with the whole recording process in her latest albums. She’s one-hundred percent responsible creatively for some of the new material she has been creating with different producers. She was in the studio with Iggy earlier this month. They were introduced by someone in the Roc Nation team that has been managing Iggy’s tour and Rihanna immediately loved her style. They’re definitely collaborating on something together.”

There hasn’t been any word on whether RiRi is working on her eighth studio album, but we know the Bajan beauty is always working on new material.

Iggy Azalea is currently working on her debut album, The New Classic, which is set to be released sometime this year.

Are you interested in hearing a Rihanna and Iggy collabo?

Let us know in the comment section below!

