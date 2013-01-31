Half On A Baby?! Football Legend Dan Marino Had Love Child With CBS Employee! (PHOTOS)

What you do in the dark…you know the rest.

PHOTOS: Say What?! San Francisco 49ers Chris Culliver Says NO To Gays In Football!

A story in the New York Post is outing football legend Dan Marino for an affair he had that resulted in a love child with a current CBS production assistant.

Marino, who has been married to his wife for 28 years, had a daughter with Donna Savattere in June of 2005.

In a written statement from Marino, he owned up to his actions.

This is a personal and private matter. I take full responsibility both personally and financially for my actions now as I did then. We mutually agreed to keep our arrangement private to protect all parties involved.

The mutual agreement is said to be a million dollar deal to keep the mother of the child quiet.

According to the Post, that “mutual agreement” involved Marino paying Savattere millions of dollars in hush money and Savattere moving to Texas. Marino agreed to pay Savattere millions to care for Chloe, sources say, and she moved to Texas as part of the deal.

DETAILS: Let’s Talk Sports! Obama Says Football Need To Be Less Violent

Marino, who already has four sons and two adopted daughters with his current wife, can now be added to the Dirty Dog Diaries of football!

We wonder if his wife had any suspicions?

SOURCE: DEADSPIN

Also On Global Grind: