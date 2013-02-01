Real Love! Khloe Kardashian Talks Staying In The Newlywed Phase With Lamar (VIDEO)

Khloe Kardashian had a breakthrough year in 2012 when she signed on to host X-Factor, and her 2013 is looking just as bright!

The 28-year-old reality beauty recently sat down with Good Morning America to talk about her new campaign “Generation Know,” which empowers females to talk about their bodies. And while Khlo was there, she spilled the beans on her marriage with Lamar Odom.

After showing some previews of her “Generation Know” in action, Khloe told the GMA host all about how she is still in the newlywed phase with her husband of almost 3 years!

While telling the host that she wants to start a family, but is taking her time, the youngest Kardashan sister did say that she is focused most on her marriage for the time being.

We can’t wait to see Khloe start to build a family with Lam Lam in the near future and wish her the very best.

Check out Khloe’s interview above!

