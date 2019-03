<p>Find the Escape Men – 2 – In the Telephone Box is a new Room Escape game from Saku, the author of the Nekonote series. This is the second installment in the series where your goal is to collect several Escape-Men and then escape from the room. Have fun! Source Link :- http://ready2beat.com/entertainment/games/find-escape-men-2-telephone-box-walkthrough</p>

