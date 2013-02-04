Say Word?! Is Erica Mena Pregnant With Rich Dollaz’s Baby? (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Erica Mena and Rich Dollaz might be the focus of next season’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York!

DETAILS: Meet The Next Amber Rose: Model-Turned-Singer Erica Mena



Why, you ask?

Well, Erica posted a picture on Instagram that has a bunch of people asking if she’s pregnant. The model-turned-singer posted a picture kissing her man Rich Dollaz, and then another of a pregnant mother. But it’s the captions that have people wondering if she’s expecting.

PHOTOS: Rich Dollaz Back In Erica Mena’s Arms After Getting Locked Up

Erica writes:

LIFE! How Exciting!

While she doesn’t come out and says “I’m pregnant,” Erica does offer her commenters a lot of thank yous for their blessings.

Don’t get too excited yet. We’ve seen this from Erica before, since she played along with the Rich Dollaz engagement rumors, which turned out to be untrue as well. Only time will tell.

Do you think Erica is pregnant with Rich’s baby?

Also On Global Grind: