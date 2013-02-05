A$AP Rocky Spits The Truth On Hype, “1Train” & More With OFIVE Out In Paris (VIDEO)

A$AP Rocky stays honest with not only himself, but his fans.

In a recent interview during Paris Fashion Week, Rocky talked to OFIVE about topics ranging from the hype surrounding him, to being yourself in the hip-hop industry, and even who spit his favorite verse on “1 Train.”

“I just wanted to make a posse cut of the century,” Rocky says of the record. “Something came to me and told me to pick each individual. I don’t know why, but I just wanted to keep it underground and make the posse cut that hasn’t been heard in a long time.”

In response to the long wait for his Long.Live.A$AP album, Rocky says:

“I wanted to wait for the hype to die down. There was too much hype and it was almost like make-believe.” Rocky goes on to say, “I don’t want to give away all the hype shit – fuck all the hype – it’s about the substance.”

Rocky even touches on his feelings on Jay-Z:

“I appreciate what Jay-Z is doing for hip-hop because he’s not only showing us how to be entrepreneurs, but how to also be a family man.”

Check Rocky’s interview with Paris’ OFIVE by pressing play above.

