Sweet! Jessie Ware Announces North American Tour (DETAILS)

If you’re never gonna move, then how can you ever go anywhere?

LIST: 13 New Artists To Watch In 2013!

Fortunately for Jessie Ware, that’s not an issue. The British neo-soul singer’s devotion is leading her outside the United Kingdom, and into North American territory!

VIDEO: Jessie Ware Shares Some Of Her “Wildest Moments” On Fallon!



This coming spring, Jessie will be trekking across eight different cities in North America that will take her from the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, to the Coachella festival in Indio, California.

Jessie Ware is currently nominated for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough at the BRIT Awards, which will be held on Feb. 20

Check out the list of tour dates below!

04-03 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

04-05 New York, NY – Webster Hall

04-06 Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House

04-08 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

04-09 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04-11 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

04-14 Indio, CA – Coachella

04-21 Indio, CA – Coachella

SOURCE: Hypetrak

