Wildin’ Out! Miley Cyrus Gets Turnt Up With Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J (PHOTOS)

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J are definitely turnt up 24 hours, 7 days a week!

But what do you get when you add Miley Cyrus to their hip-hop mix?

PHOTOS: All The Pics You Need To See From The 2013 Grammy’s

The three were spotted hanging out, drinking, and smoking during Clive Davis’ Annual Pre-Grammy party and seemed to genuinely be enjoying one another’s company.

Juicy J captioned his photo with Miley:

“Me Wiz & miley last night at the clive davis party mane I was drunk lol.” Adding “Turnt up wit miley cyrus at the clive Davis party.”

Miley Cyrus has been rumored to enjoy the effects of that Kush. She was caught on video smoking and giggling, also spotted walking out of a few medical marijuana shops.

PHOTOS: 2013 Grammy’s Red Carpet: Beyonce Is Bootylicious In A Sexy Pantsuit

We wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up being really great friends in the near future in the name of that Keisha…and it’s rumored there’s a collaboration in the works.

Check out the dope trio in the pics below!