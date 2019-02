Common is ready for opening day of his first leading role in the new movie ‘Just Wright’ starring Queen Latifah and Paula Patton. In the film Common got to kiss Paula Patton and Queen Latifah, but how did this effect his relationship with Serena Williams?

Well I asked him this question and more in an exclusive one on one interview with Common! So did Serena get mad because Common kissed Queen Latifah? Common smoothly replied ‘Nah! You know i’m an actor man, I gotta do what I gotta do. Any woman that I am with is going to respect what I do. Meaning the work that I do and if i do something to disrespect them they will pull me to the side.’ Common goes on to add Serena ‘might be after Latifah with a Tennis Racket sooner or later.’

Check out the full interview Below as we discuss Serena, Erykah Badu, and his gangster roles in movies. I also added some pictures from the round table interview.

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: