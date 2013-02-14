RED CARPET RECAP: Kate Upton’s S.I. Girls Defend Her Curves & Show Off Their Spread (PHOTOS)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition models may have been spread all over the world’s 7 continents when they were shooting looks for the issue, but the girls are proving they will band together when it comes to defending one of their own.

The swimsuit beauties have been spending time together doing appearances to promote the issue, and their latest stop was in Las Vegas, where they showed off their flawless bodies and pages in the magazine. But when it comes to the second-time cover girl Kate Upton, some have a lot to say about her curves.

The blonde beauty is brushing it off though. When asked by the New York Post what how she feels about those who think she is “too curvy,” Kate answered: “Everyone has the right to their own opinion. I am in a good place in my career, so it’s all right.”

And her fellow swim page girls came to her rescue, defending criticism of Kate. “Everyone is hypercritical of women, and it’s got to stop,” Alyssa Miller said. “We should be embracing all body types.” Chrissy Teigen added, “I don’t think people realize we read everything.”

The ladies have some solid points! Check them out on the red carpet in Vegas last night in the gallery above.