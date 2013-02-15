From The Runways To The Streets: NYFW Street Style Trends (PHOTOS)

Gone was all the bohemian flare and disco inspired aesthetic from the runways of seasons past. Fall fashion this year has moved towards a more innovative approach to getting dressed.

The looks we saw on the runway during this year’s New York Fashion Week were mostly geared towards style from the ‘80s and ‘90s. That means out with the dated flowy forms and in with structure, blocks on blocks, and monochromatic color palettes.

Ralph Lauren brought his best in military attire, accentuated with regal gowns. Marc Jacobs continued in the elegance aesthetic with a whole 1940s theme complete with silk and sparkling embroidered pajamas, micro sequin gowns, and pencil skirts. Proenza Schouler showcased a collection in all out monochrome in a constrained, minimalistic style that was still lady like in form.

But it was off the runway were some of the most exciting fashion was being put to the test – not on models, but on everyday lovers of fashion.

Straight from the streets of New York, these fashionistas put their best foot forward in the latest fall trends as dictated by designers this season:

STRUCTURED SHAPES





SLOUCHY SHAPES

MINIMALISM

MILITARY

BLOCKS ON BLOCKS

She knocked out four trends in one look! Touche.

MONOCHROME

ALL FAUX FUR EVERYTHING

