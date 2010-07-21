Eminem Close To Double Platinum!

This week in record sales wasn’t the most exciting but definitely a good look for Hip Hop. Eminem still leads the charts with nearly 1.5 million albums sold. His newest album ‘Recovery’ was released less than a month ago & its already about go to go double platinum. Drake still holds a solid spot along side Big Boi & some others. Kelis numbers weren’t to hot. Check the sales below:

1 1 EMINEM SHADY/AFTERMATH/INT 194,072 -15% RECOVERY — 2 KORN ROADRUNNER 61,704