Eminem Close To Double Platinum!

This week in record sales wasn’t the most exciting but definitely a good look for Hip Hop. Eminem still leads the charts with nearly 1.5 million albums sold. His newest album ‘Recovery’ was released less than a month ago & its already about go to go double platinum. Drake still holds a solid spot along side Big Boi & some others. Kelis numbers weren’t to hot. Check the sales below:
|1
|1
|EMINEM
|SHADY/AFTERMATH/INT
|194,072
|-15%
|RECOVERY
|—
|2
|KORN
|ROADRUNNER
|61,704
|—
Also On Global Grind:
comments – add yours
You May Also Like