CLOSE
Home

Eminem Close To Double Platinum!

Leave a comment

This week in record sales wasn’t the most exciting but definitely a good look for Hip Hop. Eminem still leads the charts with nearly 1.5 million albums sold. His newest album ‘Recovery’ was released less than a month ago & its already about go to go double platinum. Drake still holds a solid spot along side Big Boi & some others. Kelis numbers weren’t to hot. Check the sales below:

1 1 EMINEM SHADY/AFTERMATH/INT 194,072 -15%
RECOVERY
2 KORN ROADRUNNER 61,704

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close