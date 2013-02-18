TROUBLE IN PARADISE! Azealia Banks Calls Diplo A “F*cking Snake” (DETAILS)

Another day, another Twitter beef.

Harlem rapper Azealia Banks strikes again and this time she’s taking down her partner in crime, DJ/producer Diplo.

The Harlem raptress recorded a remix for the Baauer “Harlem Shake,” which has turned into a social media dance craze. The “212” rapper claimed she recorded her version of the Baauer smash “months ago,” but due to clearance issues with her label, the femcee was unable to release the track sooner.

Although Azealia recorded her own remix of the new dance craze, apparently, she was also supposed to appear on the official “Harlem Shake” remix, which was being orchestrated by her good friend Diplo.

After receiving an email from Diplo that stated she was being replaced on the official remix by Juicy J, Azealia did what she does best: flipped out.

Mad about being removed from the “Harlem Shake” remix, Azealia hopped on Twitter to call out her friend Diplo, stating:

Hopefully, Azealia and Diplo can mend their friendship, or what’s left of it.

Was Diplo being shady or is Azealia Banks overreacting?

