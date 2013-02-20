Beyonce vs. Rihanna: Who’s Winning 2013? Here Is The TALE OF THE TAPE… (PHOTOS)

Beyonce set an HBO rating record and today is Rihanna‘s birthday. That means there’s only one logical thing to do: Compare the two media superstars!

RiRi versus Bey. Who is better? Who is hotter? Whose makes “Milkshake” really brings all the boys and girls to the yard?

Some might say it’s like comparing apples to oranges. Others might argue that Beyonce is the best singer this generation has ever heard. We can’t front; Beyonce’s voice is like eating cotton candy and ice cream in the lobby of heaven with no threat of ever catching diabetes. But Rihanna’s voice is like pigging out on a juicy burger and fries, drinking beer and smoking weed with the homies while a bad chick busts it open for a real figure.

Totally different – but pretty much equally awesome.

So we could only think of one way to decide between the two, and that was by creating a tale of the tape. We choose 5 categories to compare these two ladies. They are as follows…

Sexiness: Cover for cover, outfit for outfit, video for video. Who is sexier?

Music: Song for song, whose music makes us get the most crunk, whose music are we bumping more?

Collaborations: Beyonce and Hov, or Rihanna and Hov. Bey rocking with Pepsi, Rihanna riding with MAC.

Branding: When it comes to building a business, who is doing it better? Who is defining themselves and our generation?

Stans: Who would you want backing your war, the Bey Hive or the Rihanna Navy?

Let’s decide once and for all.

SEXINESS – Rihanna Wins: Beyonce looks damn good to have just had a baby, but come on. We can’t front, we gotta give this one to Rihanna. She’s not the sexiest woman in the world for nothing. She’s not only the top woman for dudes, she is making straight woman lust after her.

MUSIC – Draw: We think Rihanna has the better catalog of music, but when you add in Beyonce’s talent and skill when it comes to singing, it totally evens things out. We know we’ll get hate from the Bey Hive for this but hey, “We still got our money.”

COLLABORATIONS – Rihanna Wins: Corporate collabs aside, since they pretty much balance each other out. If Jay-Z is the common denominator, we can look at their other collabs. Rihanna has songs with Jeezy, Future, Eminem, Drake and more. Beyonce has hit songs with Destiny Child, Sean Paul and Lady Gaga. We’re sorry; Michelle Williams is cool, but Drake started from the bottom and now he’s here. RiRi got this.

BRANDING – Beyonce: When it comes to branding, Beyonce is a machine. Her husband isn’t just a businessman, he is the business…. MAN! Same thing can be said about Beyonce. She is a well oiled machine. Rihanna, on the other hand, doesn’t really doesn’t give a phuck. Her weed smoking and wild ways have led her to lose an endorsement deal, put on a botched 777 Tour, and more. To each her own, but Beyonce wins.

STANS – Beyonce Wins: When it comes to fans, the Rihanna Navy go hard, but hell knows no fury like the Bey Hive scorned. Disrespect Beyonce and a #BuzzBuzz hashtag will be placed on your Twitter. They will swarm to attack you with digital death threats and outlandish comments. Beyonce is their lord and saying anything negative about the Queen is very much frowned upon!

That makes 2 for Beyonce and 2 For Rihanna and 1 draw.

So we’re going to let you cast the final vote. Leave a comment in the comment section or vote on our poll and let us know who would you pick. Beyonce or Rihanna?

Also On Global Grind: