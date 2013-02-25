2013 Oscars Red Carpet: Jennifer Hudson Looks Royal In Blue Roberto Cavalli (PHOTOS)

The former American Idol contestant has come a long way!

Jennifer Hudson walked to the 2013 Oscars red carpet, her fourth time at the awards show, in a stunning curve-hugging blue Roberto Cavalli gown.

In what she says took three separate three hour fittings, it was definitely worth all the hours of labor, as this is one of the best looks we’ve ever seen JHud in.

Paired with a long, straight ‘do and blunt bangs, JHud is killin’ ’em tonight!

