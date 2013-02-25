ROLLIN: Gunplay Walks, Charges Dropped In Robbery & Assault Case (VIDEO)

Back to the music.

Despite an incriminating video, Gunplay has been cleared of armed robbery and aggravated assault after robbing his accountant, Turron Woodside, at gunpoint. The case was dismissed because the accountant refuses to cooperate with authorities to convict the “Rollin” rapper.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office tells TMZ:

“Video alone is not enough to convict an individual of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Although armed robbery is captured on the victim’s surveillance system, the victim, Turron Woodside, is uncooperative of the prosecution of this defendant Richard Morales [Gunplay].”

In order for the video to be used in the case against Gunplay, Woodside would have to authenticate the footage, but he refuses. It is not clear why Woodside would not seek to convict his attacker. The judge in the case subpoenaed his cooperation, but prosecutors were unable to locate the victim.

Gunplay is ecstatic about the news and has expressed to TMZ just how he plans on celebrating: “Today I am grateful and blessed that the case was dismissed… I plan on picking up where I left off with my music and making hits with my upcoming debut album. The first thing I am going to do today is smoke a joint, relax, play video games, and just be with my loved ones.”

Hopefully Gunplay can stay out of trouble and in the studio!

SOURCE: TMZ

