Evelyn Lozada Covers Vibe Vixen, Says She Prays For Chad Every Day (PHOTOS)

Last year wasn’t the easiest for Evelyn Lozada.

After the Basketball Wives star was involved in a nasty domestic dispute with then-husband Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, the couple made the headlines of almost every publication, and public support was shockingly (and disgustingly) not on her side.

Time has come and gone since the summer of the incident, and Evelyn is back on her grind, starting with the launch of her own clothing line during London Fashion Week and now with the cover of Vibe Vixen Magazine.

Evelyn looks stunning on the cover, and with the new season of Basketball Wives on the way, she reveals that she will be dealing with things a little differently this time around.

Check out some excerpts from the interview with Evelyn below.

On Her Daughter Shaniece and How She’s Helped Her Feel Beautiful: She has truly been my rock through all of this [with Chad]. She’s been with me since the day of, and for three months, we were together. I was having anxiety, so I slept next to her; we were connected at the hips. She stepped up to do things that I mentally didn’t want to do. Whether it was running errands or whatever, she held it down. I was a little gone because it was traumatic for me. On Her & Chad’s Current Relationship: We don’t speak. This is best for the both of us right now. But I think that we’ve gotten some kind of closure. I will forever love Chad and care about him and wish him the best. I don’t have one bitter bone in my body about what happened. For me to be able to move on with my life and find love again, I can’t hold on to that baggage. I pray about it every day; I pray for him every day. I hope when he finds whoever he’s with next, he chooses to do things differently. On How She’s Going to Act on the New Season of Basketball Wives: I had people saying, “Stay the same. I need to see all that feistiness.” I’m still going to have my little quotes; this is just who Evelyn is. And at the same time, I need to learn to handle certain situations. But if somebody is coming at me, I’m going to protect myself. It’s not like I’m going to be super perfect because I was on Iyanla and now I’m Mother Mary, because that’s not what it is. But at the same time, instead of going from zero to 1,000, let’s really think before we speak and not get physical. I just have to remind myself of that. It’s a daily thing for me because sometimes you’re tested. On Her Dream Guy: Somebody that’s loyal, very respectful, God-fearing. I really look up to Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon [Franklin]. I heard him preach, and this man had me in tears. I was like, “Wow, this is a man.” [So, someone designed by God and who knows how to run a household.] Yes, all of that. And good credit. [Laughs]

Sometimes God puts us in situations to help us realize how important other relationships are. If there is one good thing that came from this unfortunate situation, it’s that it solidified the bond between Ev and her daughter, and that’s something that is unbreakable.

SOURCE: Vibe Vixen By Way of Necole Bitchie