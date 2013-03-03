Bieber Turns His Frown Upside Down & Responds To Having The “Worst Birthday” (PHOTOS)

Justin Bieber seems to be doing a lot better than he was yesterday after having what he called the “worst birthday.”

The now 19-year-old pop sensation was spotted arriving back at his hotel in London, where he is doing the European leg of his Believe tour, and he looked to be in better spirits.

After being disappointed on his birthday the night before when his 14-year-old friend Jaden Smith wasn’t allowed in the nightclub they went to party at, Justin seemed to have been cheered up.

It was probably all the love from his loyal Beliebers, since he tweeted a special “thank you” to his fans for their support.

He posted:

Biebs then proceeded to retweet several of the kind shout-outs, along with a quote from his manager, Scooter Braun:

“Life is a roller coaster. Just know when u dip low it is only to build excitement as u will fly high again. Enjoy the journey.”

That’s right, you turn that frown upside down, Bieber! When you’re a celebrity, it seems like all you need is your fans to get through a tough day!

Even though he had a bad birthday, we’re glad that the feeling didn’t last for Justin.

Check out the gallery to see him arriving back at his hotel in London sporting leopard print pants and matching shoes!