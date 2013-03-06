Chemical Free Is The Way To Be: Vegan Nail Polish Is Colorful & Cruelty Free (PHOTOS)

Here is a fun fact: that amazing glitter that you use to bring a little sparkle to your look may be made with crushed up beetles. Yep, that is correct. According to sources, little beetles are smushed up, chemicals do their thing, and a color is added to bring you that metallic goodness. We must admit, it’s a little cruel.

But where there is a will, there is a way to do things better, especially when it comes to nail art. Inspired by the vegan formula of LVX polishes that provide not only a fun color palette, but also guilt-free vegan indulgence, we decided to bring you 5 nail polish brands that serve up vegan formulas that are good for you, the environment and of course, all the little bunnies.

Here are some vegan nail polish brands that are not only eco-friendly (acetone, toluene, and DBP free) but also look pretty darn great.

Ginger + Liz

The collection was created in 2009 by Ginger Johnson and Liz Pickett after they both realized they had allergic reactions to the chemicals found in polish. After stints in fashion and marketing the duo paired up to form their self named line that is free of harsh chemicals like toluene, formaldehyde and DBP, and the colors are still telling an amazing story!

Price: $12





Peace Keeper: Environmental Working Group has independently rated the brand’s Eco-Smooth Nail Paints on a scale of 0.0 (for nontoxics like water) and 10 (for products with the highest toxicity) and we haven’t heard of a better blend. While the website may not be the most modern, the brand’s colors are up to par.

Price: $8

Urban Decay may sound like a throwback from the mall teen rat past, but the brand is actually the best way to go when it comes to seeking fun bright colors with vegan formulas. With a 220 strand application brush, it is hard to ignore Urban Decay’s presence in the vegan nail arena.

Price: Varies by bottle size

LVX: This brand’s products are formulated without the use of Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluene, and Camphor. Socially responsible, and vegan-friendly, these are luxury products that don’t compromise quality, durability and shine.

Price: $16

Now that you know what it takes to live a vegan finger friendly lifestyle, be sure to look for the leaping bunny symbol to know your polish is free of chemical substances like DBP and formaldehyde/formaldehyde resin.

