Kate Moss Changes The Game With Upcoming Playboy Magazine Cover! (PHOTOS)

If you’re familiar with Kate Moss’ body of work (no pun intended), you’ve probably already seen her nude – but this time around may be a little different.

It’s been confirmed that the supermodel will appear on the cover of Playboy’s 60th Anniversary Edition Issue. Although the magazine is known for their usual large-chested and blonde models, 39-year-old Kate only fulfills the blonde requirement. It will be interesting to see how the cover actually comes out, but we’re sure that Kate will look smokin’, and hopefully similar to something like the Vanity Fair pic up above.

The issue won’t be hitting newsstands until January 2014, however Kate is already working on the photographs with renowned fashion photography team Mert & Marcus, with styling by W Magazine’s Alex White.

Kate is gonna shake Playboy up! Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

