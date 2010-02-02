Rymax Family Toilet Seat Polypropylene Gloss White

<p>This design needs no storage or unnecessary handling and is designed to be easy for children (and adults) to use. As the seats do not look obvious, they therefore appear aesthetically similar to a regular toilet seat<a href="http://www.amazon.co.uk/Rymax-Family-Toilet-Polypropylene-Gloss/dp/B000Q7HL6S%3FSubscriptionId%3DAKIAIAADPRHSI2DIB5UA%26tag%3Dglobalgrind1-21%26linkCode%3Dxm2%26camp%3D2025%26creative%3D165953%26creativeASIN%3DB000Q7HL6S"><span style="font-size: large;"><strong>Read More From Here Now </strong></span></a></p>

Also On Global Grind: