Sandra’s Husband Jesse James Checks Into Rehab

<p><strong>Is Rehab is the new "Damage Control". Now that the world knows Jesse James has apparently gone off-road a few too many times. Sandra Bullock’s estranged husband has checked into rehab, his rep confirmed Tuesday.</strong></p><p><strong><strong><span style="color: #444444;">"Jesse checked himself into a treatment facility to deal with personal issues," the rep said in a statement to People. "He realized that this time was crucial to help himself, help his family and help save his marriage."</span></strong></strong></p>

Also On Global Grind: