“Jesus Told Me To Do It!” 6 Crazy Crimes Committed In The Name Of Religion (LIST)

Religion is the foundation for some. It serves as a guide to how lives should be lived, the construct of relationships, and it sets a standard for humanity. Jesus has been calling shots since the beginning of time. However, criminals and weirdos alike have been using religion as an alibi to their wrong doing. Unfortunately for them, there is no law that exempts their actions as an act done on the grounds of religious freedom.

Here is a list of the craziest things done in the name of Jesus!

1. Indiana’s mega-church leader Jack Schaap, 55, is set to face federal prosecutors this week because of his relationship with a 17-year-old female. The female attended Schaap’s church and often received personal counseling and reportedly 662 text messages from the pastor. According to Schaap, the relationship was the will of God. He writes in a letter to the teen “This is exactly what Christ desires. He wants to marry us + become eternal lovers!” Schaap has been charged with taking a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

2. In 2005, then 25-year-old Isaiah Kalebu broke into a lesbian couple’s home and proceeded to torture, rape, and stab them. One of the victims, Teresa Butz, died in front of her home as neighbors tried to save her life. Butz surviving partner was able to identify her attacker but Kalebu insisted he was innocent on the ground that he was only following God’s instructions. The Seattle Times reports the attacker saying “I was there and I was told by my God, the God of Abraham, Issac and Jacob, to attack my enemies, and I did so.” Kalebu is obviously crazy because he had to be strapped to a wheel chair in restraints because of his “disruptive behavior.” The man once swallowed a pencil. I bet when asked why he’s so damn crazy, Kalebu response was religion based.

3. In another report of God makes people do crazy things- a woman faced murder charges in 2008 for killing her common law husband. Donna Marie Redding told authorities her husband used the Lord’s name in vein too often so she shot him. Redding said, “Jesus told me to do it” and that her husband was “the devil”. She shot and killed her husband with a shotgun while her nephew and brother-in-law invlogged a natural spring outside the couples home. Without warning, Jesus whispered in Redding’s ear and she ended an innocent man’s life.

4. God did not speak directly to Keemonta Peterson but the Bible did inspire the mother to perform a home circumcision on her 3-year-old son. Peterson was arrested and charged with first degree criminal mistreatment. She agreed to undergo mental health treatment after she told authorities the Old Testament in the Bible inspired her to circumcise her son. Peterson reportedly believed her son was too old to receive a professional circumcision but eventually called 911 after the botch job left her toddler bleeding and in severe pain. Doctors fixed her wrong doing and the toddler made a memorable recovery. Momma scissor hands lost custody of all her children, including the 3-year-old and has been sentenced to five years of probation.

5. Last but not least, cult leader Charles Manson, ordered his followers to go on a killing spree in the late 1960’s because the Bible and The Beatles told him to. Manson’s interpretation of the book of Revelations was that he was the fifth angle whose responsibility was to restore social order. He was to ignite a race war between Blacks and Whites in his Helter Skelter plan, which would result in the death of one-third of the population.

6. Jim Warren “Jim” Jones was a communist whose interest in religion fueled his plot to conduct a mass suicide. Jones interest in religion stemmed from a lonely childhood. He believed intelligence organizations were conspiring against his temple and that the future of the children were in danger of fascism and ignorance. Jones told his followers not to fear death and that death was their friend. 909 people, including 303 children, died of cyanide poisoning that was put in grape flavored Kool-Aid. FBI discovered a 45 minuet recoding of the mass suicide in progress where Jones justified the “revolutionary suicide.” At the end of the tape Jones reportedly said “We didn’t commit suicide, we committed an act of revolutionary suicide protesting the conditions of an inhumane world.” The mass suicide remains one of the largest massacres in history.

The Devil is working hard. He’s mimicking the Lord’s voice and getting these crazy people to pledging their love for God through violence. Our condolences to the families affected by the crimes committed above.

